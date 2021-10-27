NATO's Afghan mission hit by 'mission creep,' official says

NATO troop numbers increased to around 60,000 by 2006, with military-civilian teams spread around the largely lawless country trying to foster economic growth and better governance in almost every province.

“This really substantial increase did not have the desired effects,” Manza said. “The insurgency was still gaining strength. The nation was still suffering greatly from corruption and governmental performance was not improving.”

Manza said: “you have to ask, and we’ve been asking this a lot in the committee I chair, were these goals realistic that we had at the time?” He said that even though the international community did not appear to be achieving its goals, “our response to the poor progress … was to do more.”

Under a “surge” ordered in 2009 by then U.S. President Barack Obama, NATO troops numbers climbed even more, to over 100,000 while international aid to Afghanistan was substantially increased. The excess aid money began fueling already rampant corruption.

“Now looking back, it was clear that this massive effort could not be sustained over a long period of time, so these were transient efforts in the various provinces,” Manza said.

Manza shared initial findings of his committee’s work with NATO defense ministers last week. He is due to submit his final report to the alliance’s foreign ministers when they meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.