Nats finally play, top Braves 6-5 on Soto's walk-off in 9th

Max Scherzer's first pitch of 2021 was hammered by Ronald Acuña Jr. for the first of four homers the Braves hit off the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Two batters after Acuña drove a fastball out to left, admiring it for a bit before chucking his bat, Freddie Freeman took a curveball deep to right to make it 2-0. Dansby Swanson homered leading off the second, and Acuña connected with a slider to open the third.

All of 39 pitches in, and the Braves had scored four runs off Scherzer — all via homers.

That was one more run through 10 batters Tuesday than the reigning NL East champion Braves managed to score in three full games combined while getting swept at Philadelphia to begin their season.

Now Atlanta is 0-4; Washington is 1-0.

Daniel Hudson worked around a walk in a scoreless ninth for the win.

Because of a COVID-19 outbreak — four players tested positive; seven were forced into quarantine after potentially being exposed — Washington's first four scheduled games were scrapped, including three at home against the Mets, followed by Monday against the Braves.

So after everyone else in the majors already had competed, and with a roster missing several key parts, Washington manager Dave Martinez grabbed a microphone a little past 4 p.m. on a sunny day and yelled: “Nationals fans! Welcome back! And welcome home! Let's play ball!”

About a minute later, Scherzer looked in at catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was on his first day on the job with Washington after signing because two players at his position went on the 10-day injured list. The fastball left the park in a hurry.

Scherzer eventually looked more like himself, retiring 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. The righty ended up going six innings and allowing five hits — Marcell Ozuna’s single in the third joined the quartet of deep drives — and leaving with the score 4-all.

Washington tied it with the help of a two-run double by Lucroy, of all people, and a two-run homer to left by Turner in the third, both off Drew Smyly, who was making his Braves debut after signing a one-year, $11 million contract.

Smyly allowed two earned runs in six innings.

Kyle Finnegan replaced Scherzer in the seventh and Acuña made it 5-4 with a fielder's choice chopper up the middle.

But Washington loaded the bases in the eighth against A.J. Minter, and Andrew Stevenson — starting in left field for Kyle Schwarber, part of the IL contingent — made it 5-all with an RBI infield single that went off third baseman Austin Riley's glove.

MINOR DEAL

Atlanta got INF Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee for RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel in a trade.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Chris Martin, who left a relief appearance Sunday because of numbness in his fingers, “feels a little better,” manager Brian Snitker said, but was not available to pitch Tuesday.

Nationals: RHP Will Harris went on the 10-day IL with right hand inflammation. The team initially worried he might have a blood clot issue but that turned out not to be the case.

UP NEXT

The teams play a doubleheader Wednesday. Washington's Stephen Strasburg and Atlanta's Max Fried will pitch; neither manager specified who would throw in the other game.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto singles in the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Victor Robles scored on the play, and Washington won 6-5. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a fielder's choice ground ball in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Austin Riley scored on the play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Fans sit socially distanced in the stands during an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Atlanta Braves center fielder Cristian Pache (25) collides with right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as he catches Washington Nationals' Starlin Castro's fly ball in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates as he comes across home plate after hitting a solo home run off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer's first pitch of the game in the first inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) rounds the bases past third base coach Bob Henley after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals mascot Screech waves a flag in the stands as fans sit socially distanced during an opening day baseball game between the Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Andrew Stevenson slides across home plate for a run on Jonathan Lucroy's double in the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon