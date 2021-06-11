Nats' Scherzer exits after 12 pitches with apparent injury

There was no immediate report on Scherzer's condition. Washington typically doesn't announce information on player injuries until after a game ends.

Scherzer got Giants leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. to fly out for the first out of the game. Brandon Belt was up next and Nationals manager Dave Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard went out to the mound after Scherzer threw a 96 mph fastball that made the count 3-2.