Nats' Strasburg allows Marlins 7 runs in 1st start in year

Trevor Rogers (3-5) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings.

Jesús Sánchez homered and doubled against Strasburg, and Chisholm had two bunt singles. Garrett Cooper doubled and singled, giving him six straight multihit games.

Chisholm scored on Sánchez’s RBI double and Jon Berti followed with a two-run single for a 3-0 lead in the first. Miami entered with 13 first-inning runs — only Detroit with 12 had fewer.

Juan Soto hit a two-run single in the fifth before Miami chased Strasburg in a four-run bottom half that include Cooper's RBI double, Jesús Aguilar’s run-scoring single and Sánchez’s two-run homer.

Washington closed in the seventh when Lane Thomas had an RBI double and Victor Robles ran home on right fielder Avisaíl García’s throwing error.

Anthony Bass got the final out in the seventh and pitched a scoreless eighth. Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his third save.

NO STOPPING NOW

Chisholm scored from first on Cooper’s fifth-inning double to left. However, Chisholm overran third base coach Al Pedrique’s stop sign and beat left fielder Lane Thomas’ throw with a headfirst slide at home.

ROSTER MOVE

The Nationals optioned LHP Sam Clay to Triple-A Rochester for Strasburg’s spot in the roster. Clay lasted one day with the club as he was recalled Wednesday after Washington optioned RHP Joan Adon to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (undisclosed) was a late scratch.

Marlins: 3B-OF Brian Anderson (lower back spasms) visited a spine specialist Wednesday and is feeling better.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88) will start against Milwaukee LHP Aaron Ashby (1-4, 3.13) in the opener of a three-game home series Friday.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (4-2, 2.18) will start the opener of a three-game series at Houston against Luis García (3-4, 3.07).

