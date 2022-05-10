BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: In Your Prime premieres new Speaker Series event
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Naval Special Warfare sailor dies after training incident

Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Navy says a Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, the Navy said Tuesday.

The Navy said the sailor was injured after a helicopter landing incident on Thursday.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near the sailor, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said the injured service member was a combat support sailor, not a Navy SEAL.

The sailor was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but died Monday afternoon. The sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Canadiens win NHL draft lottery; Devils move up to No. 2
2
Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies
3
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies
4
Workers at a Target store in Virginia file for union vote
5
Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top