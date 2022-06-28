Navalny appeal rejected; another Kremlin critic jailed

“I am not crazy, to get in a fight with three policemen,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Yashin has criticized Russia's military actions in Ukraine and in May was ordered to pay 90,000 rubles ($1700) on charges of discrediting the Russian military.

He faces 15 days in jail if convicted of disobeying police.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He received a 2½-year sentence for allegedly violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as a politically motivated attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.