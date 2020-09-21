Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body

In a statement Monday, Navalny blasted Russian authorities for not launching a criminal probe into what happened to him.

“There is no criminal case in Russia, there is a ‘preliminary inquiry regarding the fact of hospitalization.' It looks as if I didn't fall into a coma on a plane, but rather tripped in a supermarket and broke my leg,” Navalny wrote.

Russian police said they started a preliminary probe — an inquiry to determine whether a criminal investigation should be launched — after Navalny was hospitalized.

Navalny and his allies on Monday argued that, according to existing regulations, the inquiry should have been completed in 30 days; those 30 days ran out on Saturday, and now the politician wants his clothes back.

Since the inquiry hasn't resulted in a criminal case, “it can now be argued that the Russian state has officially decided to ignore the poisoning of Navalny,” the politician's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a video statement on Monday.

Police said Monday the inquiry was still ongoing.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said they see no grounds for a criminal case, as Russian labs and the hospital in Omsk found no indications of poisoning. Other European labs have backed Germany's stance that Navalny was poisoned with independent tests of their own.

Germany’s conclusion that Navalny was poisoned has fueled tensions between Russia and the West. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Navalny’s poisoning an attempted murder, meant to silence Putin’s most prominent foe.

Moscow has demanded that Germany provide its evidence and bristled at the urging of Merkel and other Western leaders to answer questions about what happened to Navalny.

“There is too much absurdity in this case to take anyone at their word,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Earlier this month, Merkel’s office indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea — a sign of Berlin’s growing frustration over Moscow’s stonewalling about the Navalny case.

Other Western countries joined Germany in calling for a full investigation, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the use of a chemical weapon “outrageous.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has called the poisoning “completely reprehensible,” adding that the U.S. was “working with our allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable.”

In this photo taken from a video published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his instagram account, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks down stairs in a hospital in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital for suspected poisoning by a nerve agent, says on social media that he is recovering verbal and physical abilities despite despairing at first. (Navalny Instagram via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This handout photo published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his instagram account, shows himself and his wife Yulia, posing for a photo in a hospital in Berlin, Germany. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted the picture Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, with the caption "Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can't do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day." (Navalny instagram via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE- In this file photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media prior to a court session in Moscow, Russia. The German government says specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko