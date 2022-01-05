Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

She has completed more than 3,000 flight hours during her career, the news station reported.

The Abraham Lincoln completed its maintenance period in April, following a 294-day, around-the-world deployment.

The Carrier Strike Group is led by the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 3 and consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21 — USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.

The strike group is deploying with what the Navy is touting as its “most advanced air wing” and is heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

The first women to serve in the Navy were nurses in the early 20th century and the first large-scale enlistment of women came during World War II, according to an official military history website. The Navy designated the first woman as an aviator in 1974 and women were first assigned to a combat ship, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, in 1994.

Caption In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, newly appointed commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck on Aug. 19, 2021. Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter, right, successfully completed his 26 month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. (Mass Communication Spc. 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/U.S. Navy via AP) Credit: Mass Communication Spc. 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt

Caption Sailors and marines line the deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploys from San Diego on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: K.C. Alfred

Caption Families wave to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploys from San Diego, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed Monday from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: K.C. Alfred