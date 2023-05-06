Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players

“It is critical that we honor the legacy of these Hall of Famers," Torre said, "not just for what they did on the field, but for what they sacrificed and what they accomplished off the field. Their legacy lives on with the USS Cooperstown and with the sailors here today and in the years to come.”

The 70 players honored served during conflicts from the Civil War through the Korean War and include some of the sport's biggest names, such as Ty Cobb (Army, WWI); Joe DiMaggio and Jackie Robinson (Army, WWII); Ted Williams (Marines, WWII and Korea); and Willie Mays (Army, Korea).