Navy pauses plan to move Wisconsin badger to Virginia museum

Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokeswoman for the academy, confirmed in an email that the academy agreed to the extension “after further discussion.” She did not elaborate and did not immediately return a follow-up message. Berube did not return multiple messages Monday. The state historical society’s Overland also didn’t return a message.

Rehn West, development director at Nauticus in Norfolk, said the museum was aware of the decision but declined further comment.

The Wisconsin Capitol has been closed to the public for almost a year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the statue was a literal touchstone for hundreds of thousands of visitors before the pandemic took hold. The badger is the state’s official animal and one of its most beloved symbols; so many people have touched the statue’s nose for luck that they’ve rubbed the finish clean off, revealing a brassy sheen beneath.

The academy museum previously extended the state loan until mid-September due to COVID-induced closures in Norfolk. In October the Wisconsin Historical Society’s director, Christian Overland, sent a letter to Berube asking for a two-year extension on the loan. He said 100,000 people view the statue annually and Capitol tour guides use it to teach children about Wisconsin’s role in Great Lakes water commerce.

Berube told The Associated Press last week that he never saw the letter and seemed to resist the request, stating “a loan is a loan” and children in Norfolk would enjoy the statue as much as children in Wisconsin.

