NBA at 75: Adam Silver says game can 'change the world'

I expect live sports and entertainment to remain special. There is something truly remarkable about 20,000 people of different backgrounds gathering together in an arena to enjoy a shared experience. What makes NBA games unique — the proximity to the players, the fast-paced nature of the game and the energy derived from being around other people — will be as vital in 25 years as it is today.

What I do foresee changing is how fans around the world engage with the NBA. Today’s fans can watch NBA basketball on their high-definition televisions or just as easily on their smartphones. But in 25 years, this notion of watching games on a “screen” may be irrelevant. Games will appear in any size — three-dimensionally — whether on a living room floor or in a ballroom. Watching basketball anywhere could feel like you are in an arena surrounded by thousands of fellow fans.

The game on the court will evolve as well, as a whole new group of players builds on the greatness of the generations that came before them. We may see different kinds of schedule formats and tournaments that create new league traditions. And perhaps, once air travel becomes faster, we will have franchises outside of North America.

And if we are more popular at our 100th anniversary than we are today, I know we will have remained true to our mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the game of basketball.

___

Adam Silver is commissioner of the National Basketball Association.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Follow the AP’s coverage of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season: https://apnews.com/hub/nba-at-75

Caption FILE - Fans cheer during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption FILE - Fans cheer during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption FILE - Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, smiles with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as Curry was presented with NBA Most Valuable Player award before Game 5 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on May 11, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption FILE - Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, smiles with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as Curry was presented with NBA Most Valuable Player award before Game 5 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on May 11, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez