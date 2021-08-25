NBA champion Bucks sign Budenholzer to contract extension

The Bucks have posted an NBA-best 162-65 regular-season record since Budenholzer took over in 2018. Budenholzer was named the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Milwaukee posted the league’s top regular-season mark in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals and fell to the Miami Heat in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bucks have led the NBA in scoring each of the last three seasons.

“Bud is a great coach and a fantastic partner to work with every day as we build a team that consistently competes for championships,” general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful for the leadership Bud provides and we look forward to building on the success we’ve had over the last three years and congratulate Bud on this well-deserved extension.”

