NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8

“We're very excited, very appreciative of the invite,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday. “We know it's an honor and special, and we're looking forward to visiting the White House.”

The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.