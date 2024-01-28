NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finalizing contract extension, source tells AP

Adam Silver is finalizing a multiyear extension to remain as commissioner of the NBA for several more years, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Saturday night.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement from the league had been made. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Silver's new deal will stretch “through the end of the decade.”
Silver is nearing his 10th anniversary in office. He took over for Commissioner David Stern, his mentor, on Feb. 1, 2014.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
In Other News
1
Oui! Matthieu Pavon is the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour with...
2
Biden returns to South Carolina to show his determination to win back...
3
Trump praises Texas governor as border state clashes with Biden...
4
Jameer Nelson Jr. scores 30 with go-ahead shot in 3rd OT as TCU beats...
5
Oregon weekly newspaper to relaunch print edition after theft forced it...