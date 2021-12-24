NBA-leading Suns win 5th straight, beating Thunder 113-101

Johnson was the catalyst for another great night from the Suns' bench. He made all seven of his shots from the field.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 29 points for the Thunder, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Thunder shot just 38.5% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range.

The Thunder proved a tough opponent for much of the night and rallied for a 48-45 halftime lead after trailing by as many as 15 points. Oklahoma City closed the second quarter on a 24-8 run. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 14 points before the break while Ayton had 11 for the Suns.

The Suns jumped out to a 29-17 lead after a rough offensive first quarter for the Thunder. Oklahoma City made just 7 of 25 (28%) shots from the field, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Suns are on a 15-game winning streak at home. It's the eighth time in franchise history that they've won 15 straight at home.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Derrick Favors was out for rest. ... Dort played college basketball at Arizona State.

Suns: F/C Frank Kaminsky (knee), F Abdel Nader (knee) and F Dario Saric (knee) were all out. Kaminsky has missed the past 17 games while Nader has missed 15. Saric has been out since tearing the right ACL in his knee in Game 1 of last year's NBA Finals. ... The Suns are 22-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

Suns: Host Golden State on Saturday.

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes the pass around Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)