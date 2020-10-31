NBA, players extend deadline for opting out of CBA

The Associated Press reported Oct. 23 that the NBA missed its revenue projection for the 2019-20 season by $1.5 billion largely because of the combination of a 4-1/2 month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, not having fans in stands for the games played inside the restart bubble at Walt Disney World, and the decision by Chinese state television to not air NBA games there for a year following a political dispute.

The talks between the league and the NBPA include several urgent and unsettled topics, including determining a salary cap and luxury tax level for next season, parameters of a start date and schedule, how travel would work and how matters like coronavirus testing would be handled. This past season’s salary cap was $109.14 million and tax level was $132.627 million. One possible scenario is that both numbers remain the same for this coming season, but that must be determined before free agency can begin and teams and players — including those holding options for this coming season — can start making decisions.

Another goal is to get the 2021-22 season back on a typical schedule, starting in October and ending in June.

How long next season goes is also a source of concern given that next summer is an Olympic summer. Olympic qualifying for 24 nations trying to secure one of the four remaining men’s basketball slots for Tokyo is set to resume June 29, 2021, with the Tokyo Games opening July 23, 2021. The longer the next NBA season goes, the more difficult it would be for NBA players to commit to their national team.

Meanwhile, the league sent teams a memo Friday saying players can go to their team facility “on a voluntary basis for in-person, group practices or workout sessions, including informal scrimmages or pick-up games.” Players will be allowed to use the facility of the team that they were under contract with this past season, but those about to become free agents would be permitted there only until the new salary cap year begins.

Players from other teams will not be able to use another team’s facility, a departure from policy of past offseasons. Any player choosing to work out at his team’s facility will have to submit to coronavirus testing and temperature checks.

