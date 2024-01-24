NBA says Hornets-Wolves refs missed 10 calls in last 2 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA announced Tuesday there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte's comeback win at Minnesota, when the Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Last Two Minute Report, issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes, revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One was simply a foul called on the wrong Charlotte player.