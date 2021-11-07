NBA to players, coaches, refs: Booster shots are recommended

Among those sidelined of late: Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, who had symptoms, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

“He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. ... It hit him for sure,” Rivers said last week. “A lot of guys have had this and they are mad, like ‘What the hell, I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.”

In some cases, those who are vaccinated but elect to not receive a booster would be subjected to game-day testing again starting Dec. 1, the NBA said. That Dec. 1 date varies depending on when the person was originally vaccinated and what type of vaccine they received.

About 97% of NBA players were believed to be vaccinated when the season started last month. In the U.S., nearly 60% of the population — more than 193 million people — are fully vaccinated. More than 21 million have received a booster dose, and those numbers are soaring each day.

