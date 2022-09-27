NBA unveils reimagined app, with far more offerings for fans

The app has new ways for fans to see stats and highlights, tapping into all corners of the content ecosystem — taking some of what is provided by broadcasters, content creators, teams, players, even fans, and packaging it for app users quickly. It also showcases the rapid movement toward vertical video, like what’s on Instagram and TikTok.

Among the other highlights of the app: behind-the-scenes access to players and teams; access to postgame news conferences after all games; new shows, including a seven-episode look at Golden State’s run to last year’s title called “Gold Blooded” and narrated by Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala; and the ability to view to hundreds of archived NBA games.

Fans will also be offered the chance to join NBA ID, a free fan-reward program with some member-only benefits.

“Launching our new app ... is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings,” NBA Executive Vice President overseeing Direct-to-Consumer offerings Chris Benyarko said.

