NBA will not keep All-Star mini-tournament for 2026, is 'back to the drawing board'

The game is shifting to NBC next season as part of the league's new broadcast deal, and Silver said the league and the network are talking about what may work. The league tried something new this season with hopes of sparking some competitiveness, which the game has lacked for years.

“We're back to the drawing board,” Silver said.

Next year's game will be during the Milan-Cortina Olympics, so it may seem logical to play off that in some way and utilize some sort of U.S. vs. International format — which has been talked about in recent years.

The game will also be aired on NBC's family of networks, so it will shift from a Sunday evening to a Sunday afternoon broadcast on Feb. 15, 2026, from Inglewood, California, and the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

