NBC's Tirico reflects on Tokyo Games, looks ahead to Beijing

In his second Olympics as the primetime host, Tirico has done well taking over the mantle from Bob Costas, who was NBC's host for 11 Winter and Summer Games from 1992 through 2016.

The Olympics primetime host is a mix of story teller, traffic cop going from one event to the other and master interviewer. Tirico had to add fill-in play-by-play announcer to the myriad of job descriptions Friday night.

When the broadcast audio went out for the announcers in the arena during the second quarter of the gold medal men's basketball game between the U.S. and France, Tirico stepped in and called a couple minutes of action. It marked the first time he had called basketball since the NBA playoffs for ESPN in 2016.

"That was fun. I haven’t called hoops in five years, but did it for 25 years so it was truly like riding a bike,” he said.

Through the first 13 days, NBC was averaging 16.5 million viewers on broadcast and online, which was down 41% from the 28.1 million average from Rio in 2016. At Rio, none of the days averaged below 20 million while Tokyo has surpassed that figure only once, which was the second full day of competition on July 25.

Tirico figured ratings were going to be down due to a myriad of factors — the coronavirus, 13-hour time difference between New York and Tokyo along with the continuing change in viewing habits among them — but he said the ratings concerns were for others.

“If you like the Olympics, there’s never been more Olympics available to you, whether it’s digitally on cable or on the main network,” he said. “As far as we’re concerned, I’m extraordinarily proud from a production standpoint with the amount of work they did and the quality of work that they put out. It was an honor to be the person in front of the camera, behind all their brilliance.”

After spending four years preparing to host Tokyo, Tirico did admit that there is some sadness that it is going to end, but he won’t have much time until the Beijing Winter Games open in less than six months. Before Beijing, Tirico will call Notre Dame football, host “Sunday Night Football” and also be part of NBC’s golf coverage of the PGA Tour Playoffs and Ryder Cup.

“I’ve told everybody that the the end of this run is not the end of these games, but it’s the end of the Beijing Games. This is just like lap one of five for us,” he said.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports