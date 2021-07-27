NBC's Tokyo Olympics viewership gets off to rough start

Given how dramatically live television viewership has declined in five years with the explosion of streaming and on demand, it's hard to say how much the ratings decline for the Olympics reflects that or a lack of interest in the games. But for NBC Universal, bad news like Simone Biles withdrawing from the women’s gymnastics team final competition Tuesday can't help.

Nielsen also reported one intriguing detail about opening ceremonies coverage: Roughly 12 million people watched the prime-time rerun of the ceremony, but 5 million people watched it live early Friday morning.

While the numbers aren't Olympian compared to past years, they enabled NBC to easily win the week's prime time ratings competition with an average of 8.1 million viewers. ABC had 3.5 million, CBS had 2.3 million, Univision had 1.6 million, Fox had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 950,000.

Fox News Channel led cable networks, averaging 2.05 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.21 million, HGTV had 1.07 million, USA had 1.05 million and Hallmark had 1.01 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 7.5 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News" had 6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.6 million.

For the week of July 19-25, the top 20 prime time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “Summer Olympics” (Sunday), NBC, 16.86 million.

2. “Summer Olympics” (Saturday), NBC, 12.64 million.

3. NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6, ABC, 12.52 million.

4. “Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony,” NBC, 11.98 million.

5. “Summer Olympics Preview” (Saturday, 8-8:30 p.m.), NBC, 8.74 million.

6. “America's Got Talent,” NBC, 6.81 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 4.57 million.

8. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.9 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.874 million.

10. “The Bachelorette," ABC, 3.865 million.

11. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.82 million.

12. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.52 million.

13. “NBA Countdown,” ABC, 3.51 million.

14. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.5 million.

15. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.45 million.

16. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.42 million.

17. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 3.34 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.31 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.23 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.11 million.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Poland's Natalia Partyka competes during the table tennis women's singles first round match against Australia's Michelle Bromley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya