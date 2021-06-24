NBCUniversal celebrates opening of New Mexico studio

NBCUniversal had announced in 2019 that it would build a state-of-the-art television and film studio in a warehouse district just north of downtown Albuquerque as part of a plan to expand its footprint in one of the fastest growing film production hubs in the country. The company also committed to $500 million in direct production spending over 10 years.

The media giant received more than $10 million in state and local economic development funds as incentives for locating the production facility in New Mexico.