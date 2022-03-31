NC Sen. Tillis adds to Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

Recently, Cawthorn has received negative publicity for being cited three times in five months for traffic violations — twice for speeding — and for the video about Zelenskyy. In the same short video, Cawthorn said the Ukrainian government "is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

Cawthorn and a spokesperson later attempted to clarify those remarks, with the congressman calling actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his country's invasion of Ukraine “disgusting.” After recent comments Cawthorn made on a podcast that angered fellow Republicans in Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., met with Cawthorn this week and reprimanded him publicly.

Moore said Thursday that someone like Cawthorn doesn’t deserve to be in Congress.

"If you have clowns in office who aren't serious about what they're doing, you can't get somewhere," Moore told WNCN-TV while attending a fundraiser for Edwards. "I'm just kind of without the words to describe what Congressman Cawthorn is doing and saying. I mean, some of these ridiculous recent comments that continue to build on one another."

A Cawthorn spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the Republican opposition.

Cawthorn announced in November that he would try to run in a proposed congressional district closer to Charlotte, rather than to keep representing the far western mountains. Moore had also considered a run in that new district but decided against it. That district ultimately was thrown out, and Cawthorn returned to a run in the reconfigured 11th District, which leans Republican.

Cawthorn's campaign raised over $2.6 million in 2021 but had only $282,000 in cash entering this year, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Other primary opponents includes former political ally Michele Woodhouse and Wendy Marie-Limbaugh Nevarez, who is being supported by a super political action committee inked to Moe Davis, the 11th District Democratic candidate in 2020.

The top vote-getter in the upcoming primary would have to receive more than 30% of the vote to avoid a July 26 runoff with the second-place finisher.