NC State holds on in double OT, stuns No. 9 Clemson 27-21

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers came in having scored just 17 points in their two games against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including failing to reach the end zone in their season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia. Nothing in this game alleviated any of those offensive concerns, with the Tigers struggling to block up front to consistently sustain drives. The Tigers finished with just 214 total yards, with Uiagalelei throwing for 111 yards and two scores while the Tigers managed 103 on the ground.

N.C. State: For the first time in coach Dave Doeren's nine-year run, the Wolfpack earned a win in a measuring-stick game against a marquee opponent — this one the first win for Doeren against a top-10 opponent. The painful shortcomings had piled up time and time again, including close ones to the Tigers in 2016 and 2017, and looked possible again when Dunn missed the short field goal to win a game in which the Wolfpack had been the better team for long stretches. But N.C. State responded with resilience, scoring touchdowns in both OT sessions before coming up with the winning stop.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers started the year at No. 3 but are set to take a big tumble after suffering a second loss before the end of September. The Wolfpack could earn an AP Top 25 ranking with this big win.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play another Atlantic Division game, hosting Boston College next Saturday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s schedule dips back out of league play with a home game against Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Caption North Carolina State's Cory Durden (48) grabs a hold of Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) for a sack during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption North Carolina State's Cory Durden (48) sacks Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption North Carolina State's Cory Durden (48) celebrates a sack with teammate Khalid Martin (21) and Shyheim Battle (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. (23) tries to bring down North Carolina State's Emeka Emezie (86) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker