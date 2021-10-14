NCAA close to expanding women's field to 68 teams

“It’s great. I really appreciate the work and commitment to respond in such a timely fashion," said UCLA coach Cori Close, who is the President of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. “It’s a major thing to provide the same opportunity (as the men) using March Madness and to have four more teams compete for that experience is a huge step in the right direction.”

Under the proposed 68-team format for 2022, the opening-round games of the women’s tournament would take place at four of those top 16 seeds’ sites. It could change to a neutral site going forward starting in 2023— similar to what the men do.

“Today’s vote is yet another step taken toward achieving equity between the two tournaments,” said Lisa Campos, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee. “The women’s basketball oversight committee is proud to continue its leadership role in reviewing many of the recommendations from the gender equity report, and we look forward to implementing this format change to positively impact the championship experience for women’s basketball.”

