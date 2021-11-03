dayton-daily-news logo
X

NCAA denies Oklahoma St appeal, Cowboys get postseason ban

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State will learn much about where its men’s basketball program stands now that Cade Cunningham is in Detroit after being the top pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Coach Boynton has reason to believe the Cowboys will remain competitive. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State will learn much about where its men’s basketball program stands now that Cade Cunningham is in Detroit after being the top pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Coach Boynton has reason to believe the Cowboys will remain competitive. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The NCAA has upheld a one-year postseason ban and other penalties against the Oklahoma State men's basketball program

The NCAA upheld a one-year postseason ban and other penalties against the Oklahoma State men's basketball program on Wednesday.

Last year, an NCAA infractions committee panel hit the Cowboys with numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers.

Oklahoma State was eligible for the postseason last year while appealing, and the Cowboys went 21-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament with eventual No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham leading the way.

In its appeal, Oklahoma State argued that the infractions panel erroneously classified Oklahoma State’s case at the same level as Evans, stating that the coach’s personal conduct did not provide competitive advantages or benefits to the school.

The infractions panel responded by saying holding the school responsible at the same level was consistent with past decisions, and said a member school is responsible for its staff members.

The NCAA said Wednesday it had “confirmed the level of the violation that occurred.” Oklahoma State also will have scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions.

Things appear to be on the upswing at Oklahoma State.

After last season, coach Mike Boynton received a seven-year contract extension that increased his compensation to $3 million annually. He has a 72-58 record in four years at Oklahoma State, and the program has steadily improved on his watch. Last season, the Cowboys won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009 and ended the regular season with a final Associated Press ranking of No. 11 — the program’s best finish since 2005.

Oklahoma State had the potential to go far this season. Much of the talent that was around Cunningham is back, and the Cowboys were 31st in votes in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

Oklahoma state Coach Mike Boynton does an interviews during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Caption
Oklahoma state Coach Mike Boynton does an interviews during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Caption
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

In Other News
1
Roll up your sleeves: Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots
2
Dolphins say they were doing 'due diligence' on Watson
3
Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker
4
The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73
5
Pentagon: Chinese nuke force growing faster than predicted
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top