NCAA memo: Emmert tells schools to act on NIL or he will

In memo obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert urged members to pass legislation that would make it permissible for the first time for college athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses.

The NCAA Division I Council meets Tuesday and Wednesday and could act on an NIL proposal that has been stalled since January. Five states have NIL laws set to go into effect July 1 that will permit college athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and social media posts, setting up the possibility of patchwork rules from coast to coast for thousands of athletes.