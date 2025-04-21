NCAA passes series of rules that sets table for schools to pay players directly

For the NCAA rules to officially go into effect, the changes prescribed by the House settlement still have to be granted final approval by a federal judge, whose hearing earlier this month led to questions about potential tweaks before the new guidelines are supposed to go into play on July 1.

The changes will eliminate around 150 rules and alter many others in the NCAA's sprawling rulebook. They essentially codify measures set up by the settlement, including:

—Modifying bylaws to allow schools to pay the athletes directly.

—Eliminating scholarship limits for teams, while also setting roster limits that are designed to replace the scholarship caps. Some details of the roster limits, which were a key sticking point in the April 7 hearing, will be finalized later.

—Establishing annual reporting requirements for schools that pay athletes; a payment pool is set to be approximately $20.5 million for the biggest schools beginning next academic year.

—Setting up a clearinghouse for all name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that come from third parties and are worth $600 or more.

—Granting authority to an enforcement body being developed by the conferences named as defendants in the lawsuit to enforce the new rules passed to implement terms of the settlement. This includes compliance with all the new facets coming into play in college sports — roster limits, payment of direct benefits to players and meeting requirements for the third-party deals.

One change allows for the creation of technology platforms for schools to monitor payments to athletes and for the athletes to report their third-party NIL deals.

The board also approved a requirement for athletes to be enrolled full-time and meeting requirements toward their degree to receive the benefits.

The board received updates from a working group designed to propose ways to streamline NCAA governance — a topic that has come up as the bigger conferences have sought more decision-making power in some areas.

