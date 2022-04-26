dayton-daily-news logo
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job.

NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a release from the NCAA. “I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Emmert, a former university president, was appointed to the job in April 2010

