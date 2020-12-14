NCAA to play women's NCAA Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas

The NCAA expects the tournament to be played in late March and early April as usual, though there is a chance the timeframe could be shorter.

“San Antonio was the perfect region for us to explore because it already has an established and fully operational local organizing committee in place for the 2021 Women’s Final Four,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball at the NCAA.

Two schools, Incarnate Word and UTSA, will serve as hosts for the Final Four.

“We were already preparing to host a tremendous Women’s Final Four; the opportunity to develop a plan for hosting all 64 teams is both exciting and a great opportunity for our local economy,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “It is also a tremendous responsibility, and I know our local organizing committee and our hospitality industry will make the safety and wellbeing of the athletes, coaches and fans its highest priority.”

