X

Nearly 150 arrested at Paris protest over security bill

Riot police officers charge a man holding his phone during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Riot police officers charge a man holding his phone during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Nation & World | Updated 18 minutes ago
Paris police took nearly 150 people into custody at what quickly became a tense and sometimes ill-tempered protest against proposed security laws

PARIS (AP) — Paris police took nearly 150 people into custody at what quickly became a tense and sometimes ill-tempered protest Saturday against proposed security laws, with officers wading into the crowds of several thousand to haul away suspected trouble-makers.

Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups like those who vandalized stores and vehicles and attacked officers at previous demonstrations.

The interior minister said police detained 142 people. Long lines of riot officers and police vehicles with blue lights flashing escorted Saturday's march through rain-slickened streets. They hemmed in protesters, seeking to prevent the flare-up of violence that marked many previous demonstrations.

A police water cannon doused demonstrators at the end of the march, as night fell.

Marchers were protesting against a proposed security law that has sparked successive weekends of demonstrations and against a draft law aimed at combating Islamist radicalism.

The security bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. Critics fear it could erode media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. The provision caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it.

Slogans on placards carried by marchers in Paris said “I will never stop filming” and “Camera equals mutilation?”

There were also protests in other cities. In Lyon, in the southeast, authorities reported five arrests among people they said attacked police and sought to loot shops.

A man walks toward a police water canon during a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man walks toward a police water canon during a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A demonstrators lights up a flare during a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A demonstrators lights up a flare during a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A police vehicle drives on the Place de la Republique after a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A police vehicle drives on the Place de la Republique after a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Riot police officers take position during a protest against a proposed bill, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Riot police officers take position during a protest against a proposed bill, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Credit: Laurent Cipriani

A riot police officer uses a spray gains demonstrators during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A riot police officer uses a spray gains demonstrators during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A protester holds a poster reading "Global repression, Total regression"" during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A protester holds a poster reading "Global repression, Total regression"" during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A riot police officer pushes a couple during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A riot police officer pushes a couple during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

A member of the press, left, films riot police officers during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A member of the press, left, films riot police officers during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

A riot police officer pushes a couple during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A riot police officer pushes a couple during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A flare explodes by a line of riot police officers during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A flare explodes by a line of riot police officers during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A demonstrator holds a poster during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A demonstrator holds a poster during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

A demonstrator, center, holds a poster "I will never stop filming" during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A demonstrator, center, holds a poster "I will never stop filming" during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. Protests are planned in France against a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Protesters face riot police officers during a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Protesters face riot police officers during a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Riot police officers take position during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Riot police officers take position during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Demonstrators leave after a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Demonstrators leave after a protest against a proposed security bill, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A riot police officer aims during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A riot police officer aims during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

A man has blood on his face during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A man has blood on his face during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Riot police officers control a group of protesters during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Riot police officers control a group of protesters during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

A protester holds a banner during a protest in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Paris police took dozens of people into custody at what quickly became a tense and sometimes ill-tempered protest against a proposed security law. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
A protester holds a banner during a protest in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Paris police took dozens of people into custody at what quickly became a tense and sometimes ill-tempered protest against a proposed security law. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Credit: Bob Edme

Credit: Bob Edme

Demonstrators are blocked by police officers during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Demonstrators are blocked by police officers during a protest against a proposed bill , Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Protesters run in the tear gas during a protest against a proposed bill, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protesters run in the tear gas during a protest against a proposed bill, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The bill's most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Credit: Laurent Cipriani

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.