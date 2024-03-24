Nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria freed after two weeks

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state have been released, the state governor said Sunday, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school.

Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani did not give details of the release of the 287 students abducted on Mar. 7 from their school in Kaduna’s remote Kuriga town. In a statement, he thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu “particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.”