Nebraska Sen. Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh declined to comment on Sasse’s comments, the World-Herald said.

Sasse has positioned himself as a conservative willing to criticize Trump, and he is seen as a potential presidential candidate for 2024. His comments Wednesday were in response to a caller who asked about his relationship with the president, adding, “Why do you have to criticize him so much?” Trump carried Nebraska by 25 percentage points in 2016.

The senator said he has worked hard to have a good relationship with Trump and prays for the president regularly “at the breakfast table in our house.” He praised Trump's judicial appointments.

But he said he's had disagreements with Trump that do not involve “mere policy issues,” adding, “I'm not at all apologetic for having fought for my values against his in places where I think his are deficient, not just for a Republican, but for an American.”

Sasse began his list with, “The way he kisses dictators' butts,” and said Trump “hasn't lifted a finger” on behalf of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“I mean, he and I have a very different foreign policy,” Sasse said. “It isn't just that he fails to lead our allies. It's that we — the United States — regularly sells out our allies under his leadership.”

Sasse said he criticizes Trump for how he treats women and because Trump "spends like a drunken sailor,” saying he criticized Democratic President Barack Obama over spending.

“He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors,” Sasse said. “At the beginning of the COVID crisis, he refused to treat it seriously. For months, he treated it like a news cycle-by-news cycle PR crisis rather than a multi-year public health challenge, which is what it is.”