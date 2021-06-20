Nelly Korda wins in Michigan for 2nd victory of year

“If you told me at the U.S. Open that I was going to shoot 25 under I would be like, `Yeah, right.’” Korda said. “But I did a good bit of work back home. My dad was at every practice, a little boot camp with my dad.”

She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in the second event of the year after sister Jessica took the season-opening tournament. Younger brother Sebastian won tennis’ Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy in May for his first ATP Tour victory.

Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Maguire said. “I knew I had a lot of golf in front of me and she had a three-shot head start.”

Korda eagled the par-5 14th and had six birdies and three bogeys. She pushed her lead to two strokes with the eagle and increased it to three with a birdie on the par-3 15th. Maguire pulled within one on the par-4 16th when she made a birdie and Korda had a bogey. They both parred the par-4 17th and Korda birdied the par-5 18th.

“I made an eagle and then I made a pretty good birdie on that par 3,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, I three-putted the next hole, but that’s golf. You’re going to make mistakes.”

The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is next week at Atlanta Athletic Club.

“This week is going to be huge heading into a major,” Maguire said. “I knew I was playing some great golf. It’s a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.”

In Gee Chun shot a 63 to tied for third with Brittany Altomare (64) at 21 under. Anna Nordqvist followed at 20 under after a 66.