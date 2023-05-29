Nepal honors Sherpa guides, climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Hundreds of people from the mountaineering community, Sherpa guides and officials attended a rally in Kathmandu to mark the anniversary. Participants waved celebratory banners and walked in the center of Kathmandu to tunes played by military bands.

Among those honored were Sherpa guides Kami Rita, who climbed the world's highest mountain twice this season for a record 28 times overall, and Sanu Sherpa, who has climbed all of the world's 14 highest peaks twice.