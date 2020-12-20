Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections next spring

The opposition has repeatedly accused Oli's government of corruption and his administration has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus. The number of virus cases in Nepal has reached 243,184, including 1,777 deaths.
Oli also has been accused of moving closer to China and drifting away from Nepal's traditional partner India since taking over power. This has caused problems between Oli and New Delhi.
Nepalese students affiliated with Nepal Student Union shout slogans against prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Nepal’s president dissolved Parliament on Sunday after the prime minister recommended the move amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. Parliamentary elections will be held on April 30 and May 10, according to a statement from President Bidya Devi Bhandari's office. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
