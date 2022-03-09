Nestle plans Arizona factory for plant-based coffee creamers

Nestle, which makes the Coffee mate brand of creamers, said the factory will eventually employ more than 350 people in Glendale. It's slated to open in 2024.

The planned facility comes amid a rapid rise in plant-based foods and beverages. Oat milk in particular has been winning consumers — and famous investors like Oprah Winfrey — with the message that it's healthier and more environmentally sustainable than cow's milk.