Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers

In another attempt to gain more subscribers, Netflix has started to crack down on rampant password sharing that has enabled an estimated 100 million people worldwide to free load on its service. Netflix has already clamped down on the practice in Latin America and several other countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain earlier this month. New rules governing the use of the same password in multiple households are expected to be imposed in the U.S. by the end of March.

Netflix's new co-CEO Greg Peters hinted last month during a quarterly conference call that the company was examining ways to attract more subscribers in its smaller markets, although he didn't say anything specifically about using lower prices as a lure. “There’s a bunch of people around the world in countries where we’re not deeply penetrated, and we have more opportunity to go attract them,” Peters said.

In that same call, Peters also indicated that Netflix sees little need to drop prices in markets, such as the U.S., where its service already proved its value to long-time subscribers. “We think of ourselves as a non-substitutable good," Peters said.

Even so, Netflix lost 920,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada last year, leaving it with 74.3 million subscribers in that region at the end of December. Despite the subscriber erosion, Netflix's price increases in the U.S and Canada helped boost its revenue in the region by 9% last year to nearly $14.1 billion. The financial gains are becoming more important to Netflix because it is now placing more emphasis on profit growth now that it has become tougher to attract more subscribers.