Netflix doc to examine man behind college admissions scandal

Actor Matthew Modine plays Singer, the admitted mastermind of the operation who flipped and started working with investigators, secretly recording his conversations with parents and coaches.

More than 50 people were charged in the scandal that saw parents pay bribes to have someone cheat on their children’s entrance exams or pretend their kids were star athletes for sports they didn’t play.

Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and several other charges, and is expected to testify at defendants' trials. He has not been sentenced.