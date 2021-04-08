Netflix scores streaming rights to new top Sony films

Beginning next year, Sony's new films will exclusively stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man," “Venom” and “Jumanji,” and 2022 releases including “Morbius,” “Where the Crawdads Sing," “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train.”

The agreement also gives Netflix a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.