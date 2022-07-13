Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service

Landing the ad deal with a video streaming service that boasts more than 220 million subscribers represents a major coup for Microsoft, which has been engaged in a long-running and often acrimonious battle for the past 20 years with Google, the dominant force in digital advertising.

“This deal gives Microsoft something its growing ad business has lacked — quality streaming video inventory that has potential to scale" said Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes.

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's president of web experiences, said the Redmond, Washington, company is "thrilled" with Netflix's choice in a post that also underscored the company's commitment to privacy.

While Microsoft still makes software that powers most of the world's personal computers, Google has become increasingly powerful through its dominant search engine, ubiquitous Android software for smartphones and other popular digital services that last year generated more than $200 billion in ad revenue — far more than any other marketing network.

But Google ad sales depend heavily on the personal information that its mostly free services collect about their billions of worldwide users, a form of surveillance that Netflix evidently wants to avoid with the commercial interruptions in its video service to lessen the chances of alienating subscribers. Google also owns YouTube's video site, which already competes against Netflix for people's attention and will soon be an advertising rival, too.

Microsoft also may have had another factor working in its favor. Netflix Inc.'s co-founder and co-CEO, Reed Hastings, served on Microsoft Corp.'s board of directors from 2007 to 2012.