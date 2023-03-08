Netherlands tops Cuba 4-2; Panama beats Taiwan 12-5 at WBC

Cuba went ahead 1-0 in the second on a double by Yadil Mujica to score Yoelkis Guibert.

Gregorius singled home Roger Bernadina to tie it 1-1 in the third. The Netherlands took a 4-1 lead in the sixth when Josh Palacios singled home Gregorius, and Chadwick Tromp added a two-run single.

Cuba cut it to 4-2 in the seventh.

PANAMA 12, TAIWAN 5

Panama won after going 0-5 in its first two WBC appearances in 2006 and 2009.

Taiwan was down 12-2 in the bottom of the seventh and faced a loss under the 10-run mercy rule after seven innings. But Nien-Ting Wu hit a two-run homer and pushed the game to the full nine innings.

Taiwan got another run in the eighth to make it 12-5.

Panama had 14 hits, led by Jonathan Arauz with two hits and three RBIs. The Central Americans were also issued eight walks.

Taiwan had 13 hits. Tsung-Che Cheng and Wu — the home run hitter — had three hits each.

The WBC is being played without the pitch clock, and this game lasted four hours.

