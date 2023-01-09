BreakingNews
Young's Jersey Dairy to celebrate 154th birthday with deals
Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee

Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks.

Durant was hurt Sunday in the Nets' 102-101 victory in Miami and had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament. The team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

