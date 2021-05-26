Nets get 7 3s from Harris, rout Celtics 130-108 for 2-0 lead

After the Nets scored just 16 points in the first quarter of Game 1, Harris had that by himself in the opening quarter of this one while going 4 for 4 behind the arc.

The Nets had started slowly in Game 1 and in the only game their Big Three played together late in the regular season, and on Monday coach Steve Nash said he thought it might be a while before his three stars could walk on the court and be firing on all cylinders.

It was only a day later for Harris, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage this season.

Harris made three straight 3-pointers to extend a three-point lead to 25-13 and there was a little gasp from the crowd when he then stole the ball and dribbled down on a breakaway, as if he might pull up behind the arc. Instead, he went all the way for the layup and a 14-point lead.

It was 40-26 after one period and Harden made consecutive 3s to open the second. That made it a 20-point game and it was never close from there.

Kyrie Irving had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nets, who made 17 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston has lost nine straight playoff games against the Nets and is 2-10 against them in the playoffs. ... Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nets: Deron Williams made seven 3-pointers in Game 4 of the Nets’ first round series against Atlanta on April 27, 2015. ... F Jeff Green left in the second half with a bruised left foot. ... New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was at the game, as was skier Lindsey Vonn.

