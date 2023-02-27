Nevada board to vote on $330M in additional Tesla tax breaks

The company could also be reimbursed for upwards of $80 million in sales and use taxes over two decades, which is not part of the $330 million in already-abated taxes.

In recent weeks, however, the proposed tax abatements have been the subject of scrutiny by some lawmakers in Nevada’s Democratic-controlled legislature, where some have questioned the authority that the board should have over such massive investments and requested to delay the Thursday vote to give more time for public comment.

Concerns rose over a lack of oversight for a non-elected board to provide such massive tax breaks, as well as some Tesla employees being on Medicaid, despite the average hourly wage being much higher than the qualifying income. Some democratic lawmakers requested Thursday’s meeting be postponed, though it appears to still be on schedule.

Tesla, run by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, intends to produce high volumes of semitrucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced the expansion in January, which applies to an existing operation at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Reno-Sparks. The plan takes the company a step closer to accomplishing previously announced plans to ramp up production of fully electric Tesla Semi vehicles, in order to make 50,000 trucks in North America in 2024.

President Joe Biden's administration has pointed to the Nevada factory expansion as evidence of a continued "manufacturing boom" since he took office two years ago.

In a letter to Lombardo and Burns from rural Storey County, where Tesla’s factory is located, three county commissioners praised the economic boom the company has brought northern Nevada while bringing up concerns over the amount of staffing and resources needed to support such a facility, including fire and EMS, law enforcement, infrastructure and staffing. The county took much of the hit from the original 10-year tax abatement plan, and the county will need increased tax revenues to help support the expansion, they said. The commissioners asked that county officials participate in the March 2 meeting.

“Nevertheless, Storey County is poised to accept and respond to the needs of a second Gigafactory and continue its positive working relationship with the Tesla team,” the commissioners wrote.

Tesla’s presence is one of several in northern Nevada meant to accelerate the U.S. transition to green energy. Earlier this month, a Nevada-based battery recycling plant used for electric vehicle batteries won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration Redwood Materials, founded by a former Tesla executive, also received $105 million in state tax abatements on a promise to expand its operations in the region and help the U.S. establish its own electric-vehicle supply chain.

“This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said while announcing the loan.

