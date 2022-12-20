Nevada governor: Death penalty needs to be addressed

Had Sisolak succeeded Tuesday in clearing Nevada's death row, it would have marked the second major victory in a week for advocates of abolishing capital punishment. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown used her executive clemency powers last Wednesday to commute that state's 17 death sentences.

“It is my hope going forward that the discussion can continue to finally bring about a resolution to this issue," Sisolak said.

But last year, the governor had opposed Democratic-led efforts to abolish the death penalty, which ultimately failed despite Democrats commanding majorities in both chambers of the statehouse.

At the time, Sisolak denied to reporters that his reelection campaign figured into his decision to voice concerns about the bill.

Republican Joe Lombardo, the sheriff in Las Vegas since 2015, defeated Sisolak in the November election. Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will take Sisolak's place on the pardons board after he is sworn in.

Lombardo celebrated the Carson City judge's ruling last night in a statement.

“I'm grateful that he protected the voter-approved constitutional rights of crime victims and their families,” he said, referring to a measure passed in 2018 by Nevadans known as Marsy's Law, which expanded rights for victims, including the right to notification of all public hearings and the right to privacy.