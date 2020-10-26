New Armenia, Azerbaijan truce totters amid violation claims

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan insisted they complied with the cease-fire and blamed each other for breaching it.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting that began Sept. 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, in the largest escalation of hostilities over the separatist region in more than a quarter-century.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 974 of their troops and over 30 civilians have been killed in the clashes so far. Azerbaijani authorities haven’t disclosed their military losses, but say the fighting has killed 65 civilians and wounded 300.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that according to Moscow’s information, the death toll from the fighting was nearing 5,000, significantly higher than what both sides report.

The new cease-fire deal brokered by the U.S. came out of “intensive negotiations” Washington facilitated over the weekend among the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and co-chairs of the Minsk Group, set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1990s to mediate the conflict.

The co-chairs of the group on Sunday announced another meeting with the two foreign ministers in Geneva on Thursday “to discuss, reach agreement on, and begin implementation ... of all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that to end hostilities Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He repeatedly criticized the Minsk Group for not yielding any progress and insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force since international mediators have failed.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Aliyev once again took aim at the Minsk Group.

“For almost 30 years, co-chairs of the Minsk Group have been trying to reconcile Azerbaijan with the process of freezing the conflict,” Aliyev said. “We're fed up with these negotiations. How long can you negotiate for?”

The president said he wants the Thursday meeting “to be worthwhile,” and that it needs to “speed up the resolution of the conflict.”

“So many pointless meetings have already been held in these 28 years,” Aliyev said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of not willing to compromise. “This is the main problem, which until now didn't allow (us) to resolve the issue, because Azerbaijan wasn't ready - and still isn't — for compromises,” Pashinian said in a video statement.

Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Aida Sultanova in London contributed to this report.

People try to remove car tyres from a car shop on fire after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting raged Friday over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan visited Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries' decades-long conflict. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People kiss the cross on the altar in the Holy Savior Cathedral, damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery, during a military conflict in Shushi, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The heavy shelling forced residents of Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, into shelters, as emergency teams rushed to extinguish fires. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said other towns in the region were also targeted by Azerbaijani artillery fire. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Citizens inspect a car destroyed during a shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting raged Friday over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan visited Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries' decades-long conflict. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to a wounded serviceman as he visits a military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting is raging over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan have traveled to Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries’ decades-long conflict. (Tigran Mehrabyan, Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan