New book sees a 'New Possible' emerging from 2020's tumult

The book is backed by One Project, a nonprofit group Rosenstein started as part of his effort to improve the way we live and work. He also was a protagonist in "The Social Dilemma," a Netflix documentary about the dark side of social media released four months before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Another “Social Dilemma" standout, former Google engineer Tristan Harris, founded the Center for Humane Technology in 2018r to nudge the industry away from building services and devices designed to attract and hold onto our attention. His considers his essay a kind of sequel to the Netflix documentary and its warning about how Facebook and Twitter can tear people apart instead of bringing them together.

“We have been screaming at the top of our lungs about this train running off the cliff for a long time and then it culminated in Jan. 6," Harris told the AP, referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by former President Donald Trump. “We have trapped the entire global psyche inside this Vegas-style dopamine machine that has become the host of our democratic conversations."

“The New Possible" aims to spur change through 28 essays divided into 10 categories — Earth, Us, Change, Wealth, Work, Food, Education, Love, Community and Tomorrow. The contributors the gamut from best-selling author Michael Pollan to high school teen activist Anisa Nanavati.

The contributors quickly embraced idea last spring, said Philip Clayton, one of the book's editors and president of the Institute for Ecological Civilization. In the eight months since work on the essays began, Clayton believes the sequence of events that bookended the Nov. 3 election have turned “The New Possible" into a Kairos book, referring to the ancient Greek word for an opportune time in history.

“This is the one of the few moments in life," Clayton said, “when the world points to you and says, ‘Are you going to make that inner change or are you not going to transform?'"

This undated photo provided by John Creston DuBois shows Tristan Harris. (John Creston DuBois via AP) Credit: John Creston DuBois Credit: John Creston DuBois

This undated photo provided by Tom Zasadzinski shows Philip Clayton. (Tom Zasadzinski via AP) Credit: Tom Zasadzinski Credit: Tom Zasadzinski