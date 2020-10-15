New book will include final thoughts from Justice Ginsburg

The University of California Press announced Thursday that it will publish “Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union,” on which Ginsburg worked in collaboration with Amanda Tyler. The book was in production at the time Ginsburg died, on Sept. 18 at age 87, and was originally scheduled for next fall.

“Over the spring and summer of this year, as Justice Ginsburg and I assembled this book, I had the special privilege of working closely with her one last time," said Tyler, now a professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley, in a statement.